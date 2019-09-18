Market Overview

6 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2019 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • SPI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares moved upwards by 27.3% to $2.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • CDW, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDW) shares surged 6.3% to $120.95. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 05, the current rating is at Underweight.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $2.77.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock surged 1.3% to $20.02. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares surged 1.0% to $60.15. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on September 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $63.00.

 

Losers

  • Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares declined 2.7% to $276.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 billion. The most recent rating by Nomura, on September 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $310.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

