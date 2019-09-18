Nio Trades Higher On August Vehicle Delivery Numbers

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) sold a total of 2,976 vehicles in August 2019, an 86% increase over July.

Nio ES6 production capacity is gradually increasing, and the delivery of new cars from Nio is also steadily rising, according to ChinaPev.com.

The sales volume of the Nio ES8 in August was 460 units, down 64.5% year-on-year and 5.5% month-on-month; the sales volume of the Nio ES6 was 2,336 units.

The Nio ES6 became the highest-selling model among Chinese startup EV makers in August, according to the China Passenger Car Association. From January to August, Nio's cumulative sales volume was 11,779 units, an increase of 348.7% year-on-year.

Nio shares were trading up 0.31% at $3.19 in Wednesday’s premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.64 and a 52-week low of $2.35.

Photo courtesy of Nio.