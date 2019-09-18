65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares climbed 63.6% to close at $1.80 on Tuesday after the company reported its A-101 45% Topical Solution met all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of common warts.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) gained 24.8% to close at $6.30.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) climbed 16.3% to close at $6.00.
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) rose 16.1% to close at $11.80.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) gained 15.5% to close at $2.84.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 14% to close at $3.10 after the company announced it will present results from the HOPE-2 trial of CAP1002 in duchenne muscular dystrophy in a late-breaking session of the World Muscle Society.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) surged 13.9% to close at $3.28.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) rose 13% to close at $13.90.
- Peck Company Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 12.2% to close at $5.33.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) gained 12.1% to close at $14.5.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) shares rose 11.4% to close at $45.92 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) climbed 10.1% to close at $4.36. VolitionRx highlighted breakthrough for enrichment of tumor nucleosomes.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) rose 9.9% to close at $36.82.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) climbed 9.4% to close at $21.32.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 9% to close at $3.40.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares gained 8.7% to close at $7.72.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares rose 8.5% to close at $2.29 on Tuesday.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) climbed 8.4% to close at $4.27.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 7.9% to close at $9.27.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) rose 7.1% to close at $2.56 after the company reported regulatory compliance approval for M400 Smart Glasses from the US, EU, Japanese and Canadian regulatory agencies.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) shares rose 7.1% to $4.38.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 6.4% to close at $4.85.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) rose 6% to close at $2.48.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) rose 5.1% to close at $26.27.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 4.1% to close at $0.5005 after the company reported a licensing deal with Columbia University for the development of TXN-1700 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancers.
Losers
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares dipped 26.7% to close at $1.84 on Tuesday.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares tumbled 25.7% to close at $14.10.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) fell 17.7% to close at $3.31. Sidoti & Co. downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from Buy to Neutral.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares tumbled 21% to close at $3.31.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) dropped 18.5% to close at $2.82.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) dipped 18% to close at $10.37 after Saudi Arabia announced it is close to restoring 70% of the 5.7 million BPD of oil output loss and will be back at normal levels in a matter of weeks. NOTE: The return of output to normal levels was initially expected to take up to months.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) fell 17.2% to close at $1.73.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) dropped 16.6% to close at $4.84.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 16.1% to close at $9.42.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) dropped 16% to close at $4.03.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) fell 15.5% to close at $4.21.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) dipped 15.3% to close at $1.80.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 14.6% to close at $2.04.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 14.5% to close at $7.95.
- Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) fell 14.2% to close at $5.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) dropped 14.1% to close at $1.77.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) dipped 13.3% to close at $3.60.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares declined 12.9% to close at $3.30.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) dropped 12.7% to close at $4.49.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares declined 12.2% to close at $10.18.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) dropped 12.2% to close at $4.55.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares fell 12.1% to close at $14.34.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) dropped 11.5% to close at $5.25.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) fell 11.4% to close at $34.69 after climbing 21.84% on Monday.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) shares dropped 11% to close at $3.87 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak FY19 sales forecast.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 11% to close at $14.63.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares dropped 10.9% to close at $17.60.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 10.8% to close at $6.75.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) dropped 10.7% to close at $7.57.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) shares declined 10.7% to close at $3.08.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) dropped 10.7% to close at $2.01.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) shares fell 10.6% to close at $14.79.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares fell 10.6% to close at $24.91 after the company reported a 4 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) dropped 10.6% to close at $9.14.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) fell 10.5% to close at $9.86.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) dropped 9.1% to close at $5.18.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares declined 7.1% to close at $2.10.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) tumbled 6.3% to close at $11.13 after Redbook reported U.S. retail sales are down 0.9% in the first two weeks of September. Also, the company's subsidiary, QVC, announced a $1.5 billion debt securities offering.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) shares fell 6.1% to close at $28.23 after the company cut its third-quarter display volume forecast to a quarter-over-quarter decline of high single digit percent. Corning said for 2019, the company forecasts Optical Communications sales will decline by 3% to 5%, versus its prior expectation of a low-to-mid-single digit percentage increase.
