Onfleet And Mi9 Partner To Optimize Grocery E-Commerce Delivery Software

Onfleet, a last-mile delivery software management provider, has partnered with Mi9 Retail, a provider of retail commerce solutions, to build a comprehensive grocery e-commerce and last-mile delivery software platform.

The partnership was announced on Sept. 16 at GroceryShop, a grocery and consumer packaged goods industries conference being held in Las Vegas this week.

A Coresight Research study claimed that 36.8% of American consumers in 2019 ordered groceries online, up from 23.1% in 2018. The U.S. grocery e-commerce market will be worth nearly $20 billion in 2019 and is the fastest-growing online purchasing category.

The market insights report for global e-commerce last-mile delivery equaled $3.02 billion in 2019, and by the year 2025, the market should grow to $5.750 billion.

The companies already share the customer United Supermarkets, and together, Onfleet and Mi9 will use their software to take advantage of the two growing markets' need for efficiency.

"Mi9 has earned a reputation as the best-in-class e-commerce solution for grocery," said Khaled Naim, co-founder and CEO of Onfleet. "This integration will give our customers a big advantage when it comes to operational efficiency."

Onfleet's cloud-based logistical software will help the supermarkets execute a higher number of pick-ups and deliveries without affecting the bottom line or delivery times. Their customers include The Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS), Firehouse Subs, NAPA Auto Parts, and Capsule.

Mi9's retail platform will also drive revenue through automation and better planning, whether the retailer is online or in-store.

"In order to maintain margins and make a profit, online grocers have to be exceptionally efficient – and Mi9 and Onfleet can play a big role in making that happen," said Neil Moses, CEO at Mi9 Retail.

