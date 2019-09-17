Shelley Smith On The Efficiency Of J.B. Hunt's 360box

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Chief Commercial Officer Shelley Smith praises the dynamic 360box service on the Carrier 360 app which brings shippers and carriers together in a digital marketplace.

Smith recently sat down with FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller at the J.B. Hunt headquarters in Lowell, Arkansas, to discuss the company's new technology as part of the FreightWaves.TV show, "Fuller Speed Ahead."

J.B. Hunt launched a drop trailer program this summer called J.B. Hunt 360box. The service gives small carriers access to drop-and-hook freight. Shippers and carriers using the Carrier 360 app can communicate efficiently between one another inside the digital J.B. Hunt 360 Marketplace.

"360 for us is really about bringing transparency and visibility to a market that has such a lack of efficiency," Smith said.

Smith realizes that small carriers lack access to big drop trailer pools at shipping locations.

The Marketplace's 360box looks to give carriers of all sizes the ability to match freight with capacity with its drop trailer program.

"Drop trailers have been around for a long time but they have not been available in a marketplace. So when you think about connecting the available capacity that's unused today with a box that's available for our shippers and drivers to take advantage of that efficiency, now you're talking about a much better way to move shipments and goods," Smith said.

Smith understands that smartphones play a major role in the daily hauls of drivers. Smartphones have evolved into an industry dashboard of sorts with apps geared to help drivers perform their jobs.

"Of the market that's available for the 3.5 million drivers, 2.9 million of those run for a carrier with less than 10 trucks. They are dependant on their phones, but we need to flip that dependency to not be for phone calls, but flip that dependency on data, information, to really get the right load on the right truck at the right time," Smith added on the importance smartphones play in the industry.

J.B. Hunt launched the 360 app in April of 2017 to give carriers of all sizes better access to loads. The mobile app offers thousands of loads daily for carriers to find and book. Other companies have launched drop trailer services since then such as Uber Freight and Convoy's Power-Only program.

With competition heating up around drop-and-hook freight, Smith is excited about the progress J.B. Hunt has made with 360box and is confident that the service is the easiest for carriers to use.

"We've built businesses before, but we've not built businesses based on the fundamentals of technology and speed. So that speed is transacting into faster, easier, better ways to do business, and it's accelerating our revenue as a result," added Smith on the success of 360 Marketplace and its features.

Hear Shelley Smith discuss the newest additions to J.B. Hunt's 360 Marketplace at FreightWaves Live Chicago, Nov. 12-13.

Image Sourced from Pixabay