FreightWaves NOW: Diesel Price Climbs Following The Saudi Attacks
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
September 17, 2019 2:59pm   Comments
FreightWaves NOW: Diesel Price Climbs Following The Saudi Attacks

In this episode, Meteorologist Nick Austin talks about possible flash flooding in Houston. FreightCaster Kyle Cunningham dives into the Michigan and Ohio markets seeing high outbound tender rejections in our carrier update presented by AT&T Business. Oil Expert John Kingston talks about where the markets are headed following attacks in the Middle East. Market Expert Henry Byers talks about the booming port in Savannah, GA.

