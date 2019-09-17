Freight Futures Daily Curve: 9/17

Freight Futures data to watch today: LAX to DAL

Trucking Freight Futures opened the week mixed. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU201909) closed fractionally lower at $1.460 per mile, as did the East regional contract, which was off by 0.24% to $1.669. Both the West (FUT.VWU201909) and the South (FUT.VSU201909) regional contracts showed moderate strength and closed up, at $1.489 and $1.223, respectively.

The general pattern for the East remains the same, with freight rates in and out of ATL on the decline and the September PHI to CHI contract (FUT.VPC201909) slightly higher at $0.967. However, the PHI to CHI forward curve (FWD.VPC) closed lower beyond the October 2019 month. In the West and South, freight rates into the LAX area were steady to slightly higher. The spot DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201909) finished the day up by 0.22% to $0.904 and the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201909) was unchanged at $0.927. The LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201909) rose 0.2% to $2.051. There are 15,000 miles of open interest in this lane starting with the October contract (FUT.VLS201910). The forward curve for the LAX to DAL lane (FWD.VLD)—where there are 50,000 miles of open interest beginning in October 2019—finished down across the board.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FWD.VLD, FWD14.VLD, FWD30.VLD

