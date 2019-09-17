Market Overview

What The Truck?!? Amazon's Algo Gone Awry And More From in.site In Houston
FreightWaves  
September 17, 2019
What The Truck?!? Amazon's Algo Gone Awry And More From in.site In Houston

We're concluding our coverage of Trimble's in.site conference 2019 we talk about Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) big change to their algorithm, Linda Baker has the conference beat from Crawford St., and we're joined by guests from Trimble, TriumphPay, FleetWorthy, and more. Stay tuned until the end to find out how to get What The Truck?!? at your event.

