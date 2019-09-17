Imaginnovate Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance

The latest company to join the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) is Imaginnovate, which is headquartered in Visakhapatnam, India. The company has strong roots in the delivery of technology solutions to enterprises.

"Imaginnovate believes that membership in BiTA will enable the company to collaborate with other industry leaders to create and implement effective blockchain standards for the transportation and logistics industry," said Krishna Vattipalli, CEO of Imaginnovate.

Blockchain technology enables companies to identify and track transactions digitally and share this information across a distributed network of computers. For the transportation industry, blockchain enables participants to more effectively track goods and freight across the supply chain. Blockchain allows transportation and logistics companies to operate in an increasingly seamless and transparent manner. The technology can also help to create new revenue streams and value for customers by enabling a system of completing transactions, tracking shipments and managing fleets.

"On behalf of the members of BiTA, I welcome Imaginnovate to the Alliance," said BiTA President Patrick Duffy. "Blockchain will transform the supply chain by introducing greater transparency, innovation and efficiency. Members like Imaginnovate are the key to BiTA's success, because the collective knowledge, insight and experience of Alliance members will help enable the best uses of blockchain in the transportation industry."

About Imaginnovate

Imaginnovate was founded in 2013 and specializes in delivering technology solutions to transportation and logistics companies. The company's solutions and services enable transportation and logistics companies to deliver better experiences to their customers, employees and partners. Imaginnovate works with carriers, shippers and third-party logistics providers in the areas of load management, capacity management, fleet optimization, route planning and delivery solutions across all modes of transport including over-the-road, intermodal, regional and last-mile delivery. Imaginnovate's last-mile delivery platform enables companies to implement end-to-end technology-driven solutions in a very short period of time.

Imaginnovate has teams based in India and the United States. In addition to its first office in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the company recently opened a new office in Austin, Texas.

Image Sourced from Pixabay