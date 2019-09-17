5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares rose 1.5% to $53.53 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $84.0 billion.
Losers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock fell 3.0% to $3.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock declined 2.0% to $11.03. The market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $11.00.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock plummeted 1.9% to $1.52. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares declined 1.8% to $25.30. The market cap seems to be at $13.4 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $29.50.
