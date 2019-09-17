Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2019 8:17am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares rose 1.5% to $53.53 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $84.0 billion.

 

Losers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock fell 3.0% to $3.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock declined 2.0% to $11.03. The market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock plummeted 1.9% to $1.52. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares declined 1.8% to $25.30. The market cap seems to be at $13.4 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $29.50.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DNR + FTI)

Mid-Day Market Update: Coda Octopus Group Drops After Q3 Results; SemGroup Shares Surge
51 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks With The Most Earnings Upside Potential
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; Sonim Technologies Shares Plummet
10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Why 5G Is Meaningful For This High-Flying Real Estate ETF