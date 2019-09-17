9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) stock moved upwards by 70.9% to $1.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on September 06, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares surged 28.3% to $3.49. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on July 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.40.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares moved upwards by 8.8% to $0.52.
- Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) stock increased by 2.7% to $50.80. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 17, the current rating is at Buy.
- AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $43.40.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) shares increased by 1.2% to $8.13. The market cap stands at $7.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on September 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Novartis, Inc. (NYSE: NVS) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $87.10.
Losers
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) stock declined 36.1% to $0.43 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $346.5 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock decreased by 1.3% to $5.38. The market cap seems to be at $6.3 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 16, is at Sell, with a price target of $5.00.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.