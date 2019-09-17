3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares surged 9.8% to $2.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $8.5 million.
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $4.00.
Losers
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock fell 6.0% to $5.30 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 01, the current rating is at Sell.
