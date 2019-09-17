A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today. Data on industrial production for August will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET, while the housing market index for September is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 42 points to 27,038 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 3.25 points to 2,998.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 13 points to 7,866.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.7% to trade at $67.87 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.7% to trade at $61.85 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.5%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.1% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.06%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.23%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1.74% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 1.73%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $130 price target.

Splunk shares rose 2.3% to $117.50 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News