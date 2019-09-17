Market Overview

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2019 5:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR) climbed 83.9% to close at $18.50 on Monday after Danish company Lundbeck announced plans to acquire Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a deal valued at around $2 billion.
  • SemGroup Corporation (NYSE: SEMG) rose 60.5% to close at $16.50 following news Energy Transfer will buy the company in a $5 billion deal.
  • Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares jumped 58.1% to close at $5.25 after gaining 5.06% on Friday.
  • Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) surged 58.1% to close at $27.50 on Monday.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) gained 48.9% to close at $11.23 on heightened tensions following an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field by Iran. NOTE: The strike on the oil field has disrupted about half of Saudi Arabia's oil production equivalent to 5% of the daily global oil supply.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares jumped 38% to close at $16.31 on heightened tensions following an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field by Iran.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 38% to close at $5.70.
  • Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 31.5% to close at $5.80. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Centennial Resource Dev from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $8.
  • Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) shares jumped 36.8% to close at $4.54.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) gained 31% to close at $12.64.
  • Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) climbed 29% to close at $4.80.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) rose 28.5% to close at $4.15 on heightened tensions following an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field by Iran.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 27.8% to close at $5.93.
  • QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) shares rose 22.1% to close at $4.98.
  • Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) rose 21.8% to close at $39.16.
  • Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) jumped 21.4% to close at $7.71.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares gained 21% to close at $11.02.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares climbed 19.8% to close at $7.57.
  • Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) rose 19.5% to close at $10.22.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) gained 19.3% to close at $6.75.
  • Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) climbed 19.1% to close at $4.30.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) rose 18.3% to close at $2.72.
  • Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) surged 18% to close at $5.32.
  • The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 17.6% to close at $4.75.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) rose 17.2% to close at $17.57.
  • Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) gained 16.9% to close at $28.45.
  • Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) rose 16.8% to close at $3.48.
  • China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) gained 16.8% to close at $5.07.
  • Encana Corporation (NYSE: ECA) surged 16.6% to close at $5.54.
  • Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) climbed 16.4% to close at $4.25.
  • Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) shares gained 15.8% to close at $23.04.
  • Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 15.7% to close at $2.06.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) jumped 15.4% to close at $12.57.
  • Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) gained 15.1% to close at $25.58.
  • Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) shares rose 15% to close at $19.00.
  • RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) climbed 15% to close at $5.51.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) rose 14.7% to close at $7.41.
  • Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares gained 14.6% to close at $3.06.
  • Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares rose 14.5% to close at $18.97.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) climbed 14.5% to close at $27.40 after reporting FDA Fast Track designation for Suvodirsen.
  • Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) rose 14.3% to close at $47.40.
  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) gained 14.2% to close at $3.45.
  • Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) jumped 14.1% to close at $6.90.
  • Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) rose 14% to $8.53. KeyBanc upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $10 price target.
  • Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) jumped 13.6% to close at $6.51.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) rose 13.3% to close at $8.71.
  • Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) gained 13.1% to close at $4.65.
  • Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) climbed 12.5% to close at $10.52.
  • Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR) shares rose 12.5% to close at $2.34.
  • Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) shares rose 10.9% to close at $6.95.
  • Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) rose 7.9% to close at $2.19.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) surged 6.7% to close at $2.39.

 

Losers

  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares dipped 20.8% to close at $19.75.
  • Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) dropped 19.7% to close at $4.57 on Monday after Constant Contact, an Endurance International, announced plans to expand its email marketing platform.
  • CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares declined 16.1% to close at $2.19.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares tumbled 15% to close at $2.1250 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics announced presentation on Rigosertib at the RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) dropped 14.2% to close at $3.98.
  • Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) dipped 12.8% to close at $22.01.
  • Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares fell 12.4% to close at $9.48 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
  • comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) dipped 12.1% to close at $2.26.
  • IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) dropped 11.9% to close at $2.00.
  • Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) dipped 11.9% to close at $19.05.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) tumbled 11.4% to close at $7.09.
  • Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) dropped 11.3% to close at $5.01. Digirad recently converted into a diversified holding company following the acquisition of ATRM Holdings on Sept.10 and shared2020 guidance.
  • Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) dropped 11.1% to close at $23.63.
  • Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) fell 10.8% to close at $2.65.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares fell 9.4% to close at $16.43 after gaining 28.47% on Friday.
  • PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) dropped 9% to close at $23.31.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares fell 8.8% to close at $3.01 after rising 10.37% on Friday.
  • Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares fell 5.9% to close at $14.81 after reporting a 5 million share common stock offering.

7 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2019