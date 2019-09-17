70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR) climbed 83.9% to close at $18.50 on Monday after Danish company Lundbeck announced plans to acquire Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a deal valued at around $2 billion.
- SemGroup Corporation (NYSE: SEMG) rose 60.5% to close at $16.50 following news Energy Transfer will buy the company in a $5 billion deal.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares jumped 58.1% to close at $5.25 after gaining 5.06% on Friday.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) surged 58.1% to close at $27.50 on Monday.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) gained 48.9% to close at $11.23 on heightened tensions following an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field by Iran. NOTE: The strike on the oil field has disrupted about half of Saudi Arabia's oil production equivalent to 5% of the daily global oil supply.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares jumped 38% to close at $16.31 on heightened tensions following an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field by Iran.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 38% to close at $5.70.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 31.5% to close at $5.80. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Centennial Resource Dev from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $8.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) shares jumped 36.8% to close at $4.54.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) gained 31% to close at $12.64.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) climbed 29% to close at $4.80.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) rose 28.5% to close at $4.15 on heightened tensions following an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field by Iran.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 27.8% to close at $5.93.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) shares rose 22.1% to close at $4.98.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) rose 21.8% to close at $39.16.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) jumped 21.4% to close at $7.71.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares gained 21% to close at $11.02.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares climbed 19.8% to close at $7.57.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) rose 19.5% to close at $10.22.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) gained 19.3% to close at $6.75.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) climbed 19.1% to close at $4.30.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) rose 18.3% to close at $2.72.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) surged 18% to close at $5.32.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 17.6% to close at $4.75.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) rose 17.2% to close at $17.57.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) gained 16.9% to close at $28.45.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) rose 16.8% to close at $3.48.
- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) gained 16.8% to close at $5.07.
- Encana Corporation (NYSE: ECA) surged 16.6% to close at $5.54.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) climbed 16.4% to close at $4.25.
- Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) shares gained 15.8% to close at $23.04.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 15.7% to close at $2.06.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) jumped 15.4% to close at $12.57.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) gained 15.1% to close at $25.58.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) shares rose 15% to close at $19.00.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) climbed 15% to close at $5.51.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) rose 14.7% to close at $7.41.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares gained 14.6% to close at $3.06.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares rose 14.5% to close at $18.97.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) climbed 14.5% to close at $27.40 after reporting FDA Fast Track designation for Suvodirsen.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) rose 14.3% to close at $47.40.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) gained 14.2% to close at $3.45.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) jumped 14.1% to close at $6.90.
- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) rose 14% to $8.53. KeyBanc upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $10 price target.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) jumped 13.6% to close at $6.51.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) rose 13.3% to close at $8.71.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) gained 13.1% to close at $4.65.
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) climbed 12.5% to close at $10.52.
- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR) shares rose 12.5% to close at $2.34.
- Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) shares rose 10.9% to close at $6.95.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) rose 7.9% to close at $2.19.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) surged 6.7% to close at $2.39.
Losers
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares dipped 20.8% to close at $19.75.
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) dropped 19.7% to close at $4.57 on Monday after Constant Contact, an Endurance International, announced plans to expand its email marketing platform.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares declined 16.1% to close at $2.19.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares tumbled 15% to close at $2.1250 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics announced presentation on Rigosertib at the RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) dropped 14.2% to close at $3.98.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) dipped 12.8% to close at $22.01.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares fell 12.4% to close at $9.48 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) dipped 12.1% to close at $2.26.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) dropped 11.9% to close at $2.00.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) dipped 11.9% to close at $19.05.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) tumbled 11.4% to close at $7.09.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) dropped 11.3% to close at $5.01. Digirad recently converted into a diversified holding company following the acquisition of ATRM Holdings on Sept.10 and shared2020 guidance.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) dropped 11.1% to close at $23.63.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) fell 10.8% to close at $2.65.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares fell 9.4% to close at $16.43 after gaining 28.47% on Friday.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) dropped 9% to close at $23.31.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares fell 8.8% to close at $3.01 after rising 10.37% on Friday.
- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares fell 5.9% to close at $14.81 after reporting a 5 million share common stock offering.
