Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on industrial production for August will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- The housing market index for September is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for July will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.