Regional LTL A. Duie Pyle Expands To West Coast Through Oak Harbor Partnership

Northeast less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier A. Duie Pyle said Sept. 16 that it will expand to the West Coast through a partnership with Oak Harbor Freight Lines, which serves five western states.

Pyle, which was formed in 1924, serves nine states in the New England, mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley regions with a network that has never extended west of Ohio. It also operates limited truckload services as well as 2.7 million square feet of warehousing space.

Pyle is a gritty survivor of the northeast LTL wars, and is considered a solid operator with unsurpassed knowledge of the highly competitive region. It also benefits by being a lower-cost, non-union shop in an environment where organized labor casts a wide net.

Through partnerships with other LTL carriers, Pyle offers nationwide coverage with the exception of eight midwestern states, it said.

Founded in 1916, Oak Harbor serves Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California and Nevada.

The combined companies operate 58 service centers, 2,100 tractors, and 4,600 trailers. Both firms are family-owned.

Image Sourced from Pixabay