Freight Futures Daily Curve: 9/16

Freight Futures data to watch today: Futures weekly settlement prices

Friday was a down day across the board for the Trucking Freight Futures market, capping a week when eight of the 11 futures markets finished lower. The September National contract (FUT.VNU201909) finished the day 0.27% lower at $1.461 per mile. For the week, the contract was down $0.011. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201909) was under pressure all week and declined 1.76% or $0.03 to $1.673. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU201909) closed the week down 0.33% at $1.222, while the West regional contract eked out a $0.07% gain, increasing to $1.487.

On the individual lane contracts, decliners outnumbered advancers by a margin of five to two for the week, with the largest decliners being the September CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA 201909), down 2.5% or $0.055 to $2.155, followed closely by the ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201909), which was down $0.043 to $1.898. Both contracts fell as part of a market reset after Dorian. In the West, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201909) fell 1.38% to $0.927. On the positive side, the PHI to CHI contract (FUT.VPC201909) and DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201909) rose 0.75% to $0.966 and $0.902, respectively.

