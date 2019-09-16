Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Market Overview

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2019
Before 10 am on Monday, 70 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZFSVF).
  • Shoal Point Energy (OTC: SHPNF) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Butler National (OTC: BUKS)'s stock actually fell; It moved 2.76% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10am on Monday:

  • Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZFSVF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $382.80 on Monday morning, moving up 0.37%.
  • Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTZY) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.76 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.92%.
  • ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) shares were up 1.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.34 for a change of up 1.95%.
  • Bandai Namco Holdings (OTC: NCBDY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.10 on Monday morning, moving up 4.4%.
  • Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEF) shares were up 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $153.16.
  • Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.25. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.38 on Monday, moving up 0.1%.
  • Anglo American Platinum (OTC: AGPPF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $62.27. Shares traded up 5.45%.
  • Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.44%.
  • Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares were down 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.41.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $133.76.
  • Informa (OTC: IFPJF) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.65. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) shares were up 6.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.58 for a change of up 6.41%.
  • TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) shares were up 1.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.68 for a change of up 1.29%.
  • Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.17. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
  • Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.78 Monday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares were up 0.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.08 for a change of up 0.75%.
  • Albany International (NYSE: AIN) shares were down 1.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.06 for a change of down 1.48%.
  • Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.67 on Monday, moving up 1.4%.
  • Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $55.53 with a daily change of up 1.0%.
  • Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.54%.
  • Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.59 on Monday, moving up 0.72%.
  • Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.23%.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.86 on Monday, moving up 1.99%.
  • Morguard (OTC: MRCBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $148.99. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) shares set a new yearly high of $23.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
  • SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares hit $41.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
  • World Fuel Services (NYSE: INT) shares were up 1.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.35 for a change of up 1.88%.
  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares were down 2.76% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.55 for a change of down 2.76%.
  • Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) shares broke to $14.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.69%.
  • Saul Centers (OTC: SAUXP) shares set a new yearly high of $25.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • Marfrig Global Foods (OTC: MRRTY) shares were down 0.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.30.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) shares were up 4.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.18.
  • New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMTP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.07 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.35. The stock was up 4.02% for the day.
  • Griffon (NYSE: GFF) shares broke to $20.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.33%.
  • Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares were up 0.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.64.
  • Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.57 on Monday morning, moving up 2.63%.
  • DREAM Unlimited (OTC: DRUNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.20 on Monday, moving up 18.61%.
  • Quantum (OTC: QMCO) shares broke to $6.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%.
  • Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) shares hit $19.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.
  • Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.42 on Monday morning, moving up 0.58%.
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) shares were up 3.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.67.
  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.61. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.
  • Crawford & Co (NYSE: CRD-A) shares set a new yearly high of $10.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.
  • Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares were up 1.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.28.
  • Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.75 on Monday, moving up 1.68%.
  • Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.78. The stock traded up 2.43% on the session.
  • Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) shares hit $10.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.42%.
  • LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares broke to $5.07 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.91%.
  • HemaCare (OTC: HEMA) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
  • Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares broke to $28.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.57%.
  • Avicanna (OTC: AVCIF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.20. Shares traded up 13.0%.
  • MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $65.58. Shares traded up 2.24%.
  • Alkane Resources (OTC: ANLKY) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.48 Monday. The stock was up 6.34% for the day.
  • Alkane Resources (OTC: ALKEF) shares hit $0.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.16%.
  • Hypebeast (OTC: HYPPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.18 on Monday, moving up 7.65%.
  • Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE: CELP) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.95 Monday. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.
  • Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.32. The stock traded up 2.09% on the session.
  • Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.35. Shares traded up 6.23%.
  • Digirad (NASDAQ: DRADP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.46. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.
  • IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) shares set a new yearly high of $20.75 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session.
  • Butler National (OTC: BUKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.46 on Monday, moving up 1.16%.
  • VDO-PH International (OTC: VDPH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.07 on Monday morning, moving up 102.5%.
  • Maxima Group (OTC: MXMG) shares were up 40.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.03.
  • MacDonald Mines Explr (OTC: MCDMF) shares broke to $0.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.72%.
  • PharmChem (OTC: PCHM) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.74 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.45%.
  • Gene Biotherapeutics (OTC: CRXM) shares set a new yearly high of $0.19 this morning. The stock was up 30.77% on the session.
  • Shoal Point Energy (OTC: SHPNF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.11 Monday. The stock was up 8.91% for the day.

