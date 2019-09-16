48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR) jumped 82.9% to $18.40 after Danish company Lundbeck announced plans to acquire Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a deal valued at around $2 billion.
- SemGroup Corporation (NYSE: SEMG) gained 65.1% to $16.97 following news Energy Transfer will buy the company in a $5 billion deal.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares rose 64.1% to $5.45 after gaining 5.06% on Friday.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) rose 41.2% to $10.65 on heightened tensions following an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field by Iran. NOTE: The strike on the oil field has disrupted about half of Saudi Arabia's oil production equivalent to 5% of the daily global oil supply.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) gained 40.8% to $24.50.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 28.3% to $5.66. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Centennial Resource Dev from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $8.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) rose 27% to $4.10 on heightened tensions following an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field by Iran.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 23.1% to $5.71.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 22.3% to $14.45 on heightened tensions following an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field by Iran.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) gained 21.8% to $4.53.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) jumped 20.3% to $7.64.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) shares rose 19.6% to $3.97.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) shares gained 18.3% to $4.8250.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares surged 17% to $10.66.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) rose 15% to $36.95.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) gained 14.8% to $25.51.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares climbed 14.2% to $7.22.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) gained 14% to $11.00.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) jumped 13.9% to $23.47.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) surged 13.8% to $2.55.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) gained 13.5% to $6.43.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) jumped 13.3% to $12.34.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) rose 13.1% to $2.60.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) gained 12.9% to $3.41.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) shares rose 12.7% to $18.61.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares climbed 12.4% to $3.00.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) gained 12.4% to $4.62.
- Encana Corporation (NYSE: ECA) surged 12.2% to $5.33.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) rose 11.9% to $2.27.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 11.8% to $1.99.
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) climbed 11.4% to $10.42.
- Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) shares rose 11.1% to $6.97.
- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR) shares rose 10.6% to $2.3002.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) gained 9.1% to $26.56.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) rose 6.3% to $2.37.
Losers
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares dipped 16.4% to $2.09. Onconova Therapeutics announced presentation on Rigosertib at the RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares tumbled 14.3% to $9.27 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) fell 12.7% to $4.9650 after Constant Contact, an Endurance International, announced plans to expand its email marketing platform.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) dropped 11.5% to $2.01.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) fell 10.4% to $52.37 after the company lowered its 2020 sales guidance and announced changes in management.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) dropped 10.1% to $23.01.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares declined 9.2% to $2.37.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) dipped 9.1% to $22.95.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares fell 8.6% to $16.58 after gaining 28.47% on Friday.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) tumbled 8.4% to $32.06.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) dropped 7.76% to $9.02.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares fell 7.2% to $3.0622 after rising 10.37% on Friday.
- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares fell 5% to $14.95 after reporting a 5 million share common stock offering.
