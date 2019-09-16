Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Monday's Market Minute: Oil And What Lies Ahead For The Fed
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
September 16, 2019 9:26am   Comments
Share:
Monday's Market Minute: Oil And What Lies Ahead For The Fed

With the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities sending crude prices sharply higher, today’s focus will be on the WTI and Brent Crude products.

The WTI broke out on the news to 63.34 overnight before pulling back when the Trump administration announced it would authorize the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to balance out the production losses. The attacks have taken out 5.7 million barrels of daily crude production, which is 50% of the kingdom’s oil output and 5% of the global market. The spike in oil and geopolitical tension have U.S. indices lower ahead of the cash open, signaling a weak open for stocks.

But it’s not just crude prices to keep an eye on this week. We also have central bank activity to focus on. First, the FOMC meeting begins tomorrow and the policy decision will come Wednesday, with expectations for a 25-basis-point cut. We also have meetings this week from the Bank of Japan, Bank of England, and Swiss National Bank. Last week, we saw the Euro currency trade new lows for the year, while the U.S. dollar remains poised near multi-year highs after being fueled by global central bank dovishness. Last but not least, we cap off a big week Friday with quadruple witching expiration. All this means we could be in for a volatile week!

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Crude Oil oil report TDAmeritradeNews Global Federal Reserve Markets General Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Ask Our Experts, 9/15/2019

Danish Company To Buy Migraine Drug Developer Alder Biopharma In Deal Worth Up To $1.95B