Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares moved upwards by 15.0% to $2.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • Rada Electronics Industri, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADA) stock increased by 11.7% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.8 million.
  • Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) shares rose 8.6% to $2.22. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Golar LNG, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock increased by 4.6% to $13.75. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on August 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.00.
  • TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock surged 4.2% to $3.98.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $5.63. The market cap stands at $506.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 01, the current rating is at Sell.

 

Losers

  • American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock decreased by 4.5% to $28.60 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $17.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $25.00.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares declined 3.4% to $58.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 billion. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on September 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $72.00.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) stock plummeted 3.1% to $88.49. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on September 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $95.00.
  • JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock decreased by 2.9% to $16.89. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on September 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares fell 2.0% to $0.36. The market cap seems to be at $16.5 million.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLDP + AAL)

25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
12 Cheapest Stocks In The S&P 500
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session