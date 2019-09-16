11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares moved upwards by 15.0% to $2.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- Rada Electronics Industri, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADA) stock increased by 11.7% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.8 million.
- Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) shares rose 8.6% to $2.22. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Golar LNG, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock increased by 4.6% to $13.75. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on August 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.00.
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock surged 4.2% to $3.98.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $5.63. The market cap stands at $506.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 01, the current rating is at Sell.
Losers
- American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock decreased by 4.5% to $28.60 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $17.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $25.00.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares declined 3.4% to $58.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 billion. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on September 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $72.00.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) stock plummeted 3.1% to $88.49. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on September 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $95.00.
- JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock decreased by 2.9% to $16.89. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on September 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares fell 2.0% to $0.36. The market cap seems to be at $16.5 million.
