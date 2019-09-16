22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR) shares surged 83.4% to $18.45 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $745.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 10, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) shares moved upwards by 24.0% to $7.50. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) stock moved upwards by 13.4% to $1.35.
- vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $1.75.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) stock rose 5.1% to $31.47. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on August 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.00.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) stock rose 4.1% to $0.46. The market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock rose 3.5% to $11.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.2 million. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.00.
- Tocagen, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares increased by 2.9% to $1.06. The market cap seems to be at $219.2 million. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on September 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.
- Arqule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares surged 2.9% to $8.20. The market cap seems to be at $143.7 million.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) stock rose 2.5% to $1.25.
Losers
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) stock declined 7.4% to $0.30 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Motif Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares plummeted 5.5% to $0.69. The market cap seems to be at $11.5 million.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock fell 5.3% to $1.26. The market cap stands at $9.3 million. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on September 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock plummeted 5.2% to $5.64. The market cap seems to be at $6.3 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 16, is at Sell, with a price target of $5.00.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) stock decreased by 4.2% to $2.07. The market cap stands at $42.3 million.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) stock plummeted 3.8% to $3.17. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock fell 3.3% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) stock decreased by 2.9% to $6.40. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on September 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
- Digirad, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares plummeted 2.6% to $5.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock declined 2.6% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.6 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares fell 2.5% to $0.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares decreased by 2.4% to $2.81. The market cap stands at $209.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on September 12, the current rating is at Buy.
