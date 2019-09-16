Market Overview

51 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2019 8:22am   Comments
Gainers

  • Semgroup, Inc. (NYSE: SEMG) stock increased by 64.1% to $16.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on August 23, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares increased by 31.7% to $1.60. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 billion.
  • California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 29.4% to $15.30. The market cap seems to be at $717.1 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares rose 26.8% to $0.36. The market cap seems to be at $58.7 million.
  • Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) stock increased by 25.7% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.0 million.
  • Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares increased by 24.3% to $1.84. The market cap seems to be at $1.2 billion.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) shares increased by 23.5% to $3.99. The market cap seems to be at $3.4 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 30, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.00.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) stock rose 23.1% to $5.70. The market cap stands at $942.0 million.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 22.2% to $9.20. The market cap seems to be at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) stock moved upwards by 20.1% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock increased by 18.3% to $2.10. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) shares moved upwards by 17.9% to $4.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 10, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) shares moved upwards by 17.7% to $0.40. The market cap seems to be at $728.2 million. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 12, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $1.00.
  • Approach Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) stock increased by 17.4% to $0.21. The market cap stands at $145.0 million.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 16.9% to $3.70. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • SM Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SM) stock rose 16.5% to $11.24. The market cap seems to be at $3.3 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Centennial Resource Dev, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) stock moved upwards by 16.3% to $5.13. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.50.
  • Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) stock moved upwards by 15.7% to $3.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 31, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) shares increased by 15.7% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • ION Geophysical, Inc. (NYSE: IO) shares increased by 15.0% to $10.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.9 million.
  • Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) shares rose 14.7% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OAS) stock rose 14.2% to $4.25. The market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 30, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $3.50.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares moved upwards by 13.8% to $8.75. The most recent rating by Pareto, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $6.30.
  • Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) stock surged 13.8% to $10.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.9 million.
  • Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) shares surged 13.7% to $9.72. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 12, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
  • Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: CPE) stock moved upwards by 13.3% to $5.11. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 30, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Baytex Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BTE) shares surged 13.0% to $1.65. The market cap seems to be at $6.1 billion.
  • Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) shares moved upwards by 12.9% to $36.27. The market cap seems to be at $20.8 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on August 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock increased by 12.6% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.90.
  • Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) shares moved upwards by 12.2% to $2.58. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 12, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) shares moved upwards by 12.1% to $12.30. The market cap seems to be at $4.1 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 30, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Murphy Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MUR) shares surged 12.0% to $23.07. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock surged 11.9% to $2.49. The market cap stands at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.90.
  • Devon Energy, Inc. (NYSE: DVN) shares rose 11.9% to $28.05. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on July 30, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) shares surged 11.8% to $14.20. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on August 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Kosmos Energy, Inc. (NYSE: KOS) stock rose 11.5% to $7.00.
  • Valaris, Inc. (NYSE: VAL) shares rose 11.2% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Enerplus, Inc. (NYSE: ERF) shares increased by 10.9% to $8.12. The market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock rose 10.7% to $3.53. The market cap stands at $699.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on September 11, the current rating is at Hold.
  • BP Prudhoe Bay, Inc. (NYSE: BPT) stock surged 10.7% to $10.29. The market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) shares surged 10.6% to $20.45. According to the most recent rating by MKM Partners, on August 27, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Crescent Point Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CPG) shares increased by 10.6% to $4.75. The market cap seems to be at $3.7 billion.
  • Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) stock increased by 10.6% to $5.12. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on August 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Matador Resources, Inc. (NYSE: MTDR) shares increased by 10.5% to $18.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $669.2 million.
  • Vermilion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VET) shares moved upwards by 10.4% to $18.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
  • Apache, Inc. (NYSE: APA) stock increased by 10.1% to $26.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.5 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) shares moved upwards by 9.9% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares moved upwards by 9.8% to $10.00. The market cap seems to be at $2.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 12, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Gulfport Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares surged 9.4% to $3.26. The market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 15, is at Hold, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Canadian Natural Res, Inc. (NYSE: CNQ) stock moved upwards by 8.9% to $27.60. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 06, the current rating is at Underperform.

 

Losers

  • Energy Transfer, Inc. (NYSE: ET) stock decreased by 0.8% to $13.90 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $38.7 billion.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Oil Prices, Stocks Pump Higher After Drone Strike Cripples Saudi Oil Supply