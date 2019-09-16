Digirad Corporation Changes Status To Holding Co, Shares 2020 Guidance

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) recently converted into a diversified holding company "HoldCo" following the acquisition of ATRM Holdings on Sept. 10 and shares its 2020 guidance.

The newly formed HoldCo company is split into divisions such as the Digirad Healt,h which designs, manufactures and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and offers mobile healthcare services. Building & Construction which services residential and commercial construction projects by manufacturing modular housing units

Digirad shared its preliminary guidance for fiscal year 2020 revenues of $130 million to $150 million and adjusted EBITDA of $10 million to $12 million, free cash flow of $7 million to $9 million.

"We are very excited to commence operations as a diversified holding company," said Jeff Eberwein, the chairman of Digirad in a statement.

"Under this new structure, our objective is to maximize shareholder value over the long term through high-return internal investments that promote revenue growth, operating efficiencies, and cash flow generation. We will also look for attractive acquisition opportunities in two categories: bolt-on acquisitions for our existing platform companies as well as acquisitions that create new platform companies for HoldCo," adds Eberwein.

Digirad Corporation shares were down 1.77% at $5.55 Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week range between $15.90 and $4.20.

