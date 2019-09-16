Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Digirad Corporation Changes Status To HoldCo, Shares 2020 Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2019 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
Digirad Corporation Changes Status To HoldCo, Shares 2020 Guidance

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) recently converted into a diversified holding company following the acquisition of ATRM Holdings on Sept. 10 and shared 2020 guidance.

The Company

The newly formed HoldCo is split into divisions such asDigirad Health, which designs, manufactures and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and offers mobile health care services. Building & Construction ervices residential and commercial construction projects by manufacturing modular housing units.

What Happened

Digirad shared its preliminary guidance for fiscal year 2020 revenues of $130 million to $150 million; adjusted EBITDA of $10 million to $12 million; and free cash flow of $7 million to $9 million.

"We are very excited to commence operations as a diversified holding company," Jeff Eberwein, the chairman of Digirad, said in a statement.

What Next

"Under this new structure, our objective is to maximize shareholder value over the long term through high-return internal investments that promote revenue growth, operating efficiencies, and cash flow generation. We will also look for attractive acquisition opportunities in two categories: bolt-on acquisitions for our existing platform companies as well as acquisitions that create new platform companies for HoldCo," Eberwein said. 

Digirad Corporation shares were down 1.77% at $5.55 Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week range between $15.90 and $4.20.

Related links

New Relic Cuts 2020 Sales Guidance, Announces Changes In Management

Timken Company To Acquire BEKA For $165M

Posted-In: News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRAD)

22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
56 Biggest Movers From Friday
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
24 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

CBP Seeks To Expand E-Commerce Pilot Participation

Mid-Day Market Update: Coda Octopus Group Drops After Q3 Results; SemGroup Shares Surge