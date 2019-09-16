Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2019 4:41am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE: NE) reported the departure of Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Adam C. Peakes effective September 9, 2019. Noble shares fell 1.6% to $1.86 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.40 million before the opening bell. ReneSola shares gained 1.8% to close at $1.06 on Friday.
  • IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: IROQ) reported a 69k share buyback program. IF Bancorp shares slipped 0.5% to close at $21.89 on Friday.

  • Analysts are expecting HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) to have earned $0.16 per share on revenue of $27.82 million in the latest quarter. HeadHunter will release earnings before the markets open. HeadHunter shares declined 1.5% to $19.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ: HWC) disclosed that it has received regulatory approval to acquire MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Hancock Whitney shares gained 0.5% to close at $39.18 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday