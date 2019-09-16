5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE: NE) reported the departure of Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Adam C. Peakes effective September 9, 2019. Noble shares fell 1.6% to $1.86 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: NE) reported the departure of Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Adam C. Peakes effective September 9, 2019. Noble shares fell 1.6% to $1.86 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.40 million before the opening bell. ReneSola shares gained 1.8% to close at $1.06 on Friday.

(NYSE: SOL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.40 million before the opening bell. ReneSola shares gained 1.8% to close at $1.06 on Friday. IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: IROQ) reported a 69k share buyback program. IF Bancorp shares slipped 0.5% to close at $21.89 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: IROQ) reported a 69k share buyback program. IF Bancorp shares slipped 0.5% to close at $21.89 on Friday.



Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor