IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotechs, Dental Solutions And Digital Monitoring

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) will issue nearly 26.77 million shares between $21 and $24 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 17.3% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $738.8 million. Based in California, Envista equips dental professionals with technology and patient solutions through more than 30 brands.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

IgM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) will issue more than 7.8 million shares between $15 and $17 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 30.3% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $152.7 million. The California biotech company develops IgM antibodies for cancer therapies.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) will issue 24 million shares between $19 and $22 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 100% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $607.2 million. Datadog provides app monitoring and analytics for customers ranging from Whole Foods to Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) to AARP.

Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN) will issue more than 3.33 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 29.7% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $61.3 million. The commercial-stage life sciences company develops diagnostic, prognostic and monitoring products for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) will issue 12.5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 16.1% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $230 million. Ping offers solutions to improve digital security, customer experience and tech management.

Related Links:

What Is Reg A+?

What Is A Lock-Up Expiration Date And Why Is It Important?