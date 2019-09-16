FreightWaves Releases More Carbon Emissions Indices And Fleet Counts Into SONAR

FreightWaves released an additional 53 carbon dioxide emission indices into SONAR. The full list of indices available to SONAR users can be found in the Knowledge Center here. The carbon dioxide emissions are all emissions made in the United States and are all separated by fuel type. These indices are especially helpful in understanding who receives more carbon credits in California.

Carbon dioxide emissions in million metric tonnes for biodiesel. (SONAR: BDTCE.USA)

In California, more carbon credits are given to fuel producers that produce less emissions than others. Currently biodiesel emissions (BDTCE.USA) are decreasing as refining processes are becoming more efficient, meaning they receive more carbon credits than a fossil diesel producer at the same scale. The emissions produced are a function of technology and consumption.

Those that must comply with California's regulations regarding carbon emissions — and those who may have to comply with future regulations in other areas — should understand the basis of the policies made. Additionally, emerging and expanding fleets have more options with compliance in California as technology changes, opting for other, alternatively fueled trucks. Making an informed, data-driven decision will result in a more cost-efficient long-term outcome.

Fleet counts

FreightWaves also released additional fleet counts into SONAR. The fleet counts are of for-hire fleets divided out by size and based on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) registrations. This release is an addition to the existing fleet counts that have been accessible in SONAR. The size groupings are as follows: one to six power units; seven to 11 power units; 12 to 19 power units; 20 to 100 power units; 101 to 999 power units; and 1,000-plus power units.

Enterprise fleets for hire in the United States (SONAR: FCTCEH.USA)

And more …

FreightWaves also added additional commodities for the Producer Price Index (PPI), the weighted monthly indexes of prices at the wholesale or producer level. The real personal consumption expenditures index also includes year-over-year change (PCEIY.USA).

Port import market share (PIMS) was also released. It is a measure of how many shipments are being cleared through U.S. Customs at each port. It shows the shifts of volume between ports, which can influence where shipments are routed. This is useful for freight forwarders, ocean carriers, port authorities, rail/intermodal companies, brokers, truckload carriers and warehousing companies.

Port Import Market Share of Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach (SONAR: PIMS.USLAX)

