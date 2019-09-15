Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty And Sunrun

Nelson Hem , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2019 11:20am   Comments
Share:
Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty And Sunrun
  • Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors.
  • A solar provider and a beauty products giant saw notable insider buying this past week.
  • In both cases, the purchases were part of larger buying patterns.

Conventional wisdom says that insiders and 10% owners really only buy shares of a company for one reason -- they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. So insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors, particularly during periods of uncertainty.

Here are a couple of notable insider purchases reported in the past week:

Sunrun

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) saw 10% owner Tiger Global Management acquiring additional shares. At $14.67 to $15.50 apiece, the almost 841,000 shares reportedly acquired last week totaled more than $12.68 million. Note that this hedge fund also bought more than 867,000 shares last week, as well as many more in June and August.

This residential solar system installer recently announced projects in Hawaii and Vermont. Shares were trading at $15.96 a share on last look, so the most recent purchases appear well timed. The stock has changed hands as high as $16.14 a share in the past year, but the analysts' consensus price target is $22.40.

See Also: Insider Buying Vs. Insider Selling: What Numbers Really Matter For Traders?

Coty

An executive at Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) purchased 210,000 shares of this beauty products giant recently. At prices ranging from $9.58 to $9.93 a share, the transactions totaled nearly $2.06 million. Also note that CEO Pierre Laubies and three other directors picked up more than $4.23 million worth of shares in recent weeks.

The company posted quarterly results at the end of August that were largely in line with expectations. The shares were last seen trading at $10.66, above this executive's purchase price range, and in a 52-week range of $5.91 to $14.14. The analysts' consensus price target is $11.21.

Note that insiders at GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) reportedly were buying some shares last week as well.

Posted-In: Pierre Laubies Tiger Global ManagementNews Insider Trades Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK + COTY)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Novo Nordisk And Merck Await FDA Rulings, 2 IPOs On Deck
Teva Dips Into Medical Marijuana Market With Canndoc Distribution Deal
Springworks Therapeutics IPO: What You Need To Know
22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty, LyondellBasell, PVH
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Caterpillar, Ford, Oracle And More

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Novo Nordisk And Merck Await FDA Rulings, 2 IPOs On Deck