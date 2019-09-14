Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Saudi Arabia's Oil Production Hit Following Drone Strikes
Jason Shubnell  
September 14, 2019 1:28pm   Comments
Share:
Saudi Arabia's Oil Production Hit Following Drone Strikes

Saudi Aramco has had to cut production by as much as 5 million barrels a day after the Houthi rebel group in Yemen led a drone attack on the the biggest crude-processing plant.

The shutdown amounts to about 5% of the world’s daily production of crude oil, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"Drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco factories in Abqaiq and Khurais provinces on Saturday sparked fires that the state oil company brought under control," a Saudi interior ministry spokesman told Reuters.

A source told Bloomberg Aramco believes it will be able to restart production fairly quickly.

“For the oil market if not global economy, Abqaiq is the single most valuable piece of real estate in planet earth,” Bob McNally, head of Rapid Energy Group in Washington, told Bloomberg.

Posted-In: Abqaiq Oil Saudi ArabiaNews Commodities Global Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (USO + XLE)

Booneisms: 8 Things We Learned From T. Boone Pickens
John Bolton Out As Trump's National Security Advisor
The Energy Sector Isn't The Big Fish It Used To Be
A Surprising Sector ETF For Avoiding International Revenue Exposure
US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List
Why Oil Is Falling Despite Geopolitical Tensions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More