Lufthansa Issues Temporary Ban After Dangerous Cargo Found

A cargo containing lithium ion batteries is said to have prompted Lufthansa's air cargo arm to issue a temporary ban on taking some shipments, including those from Flexport's Asia arm.

Air Cargo World reported that Lufthansa Cargo blacklisted three companies on Sept. 6 following the discovery of a cargo of e-cigarette cartridges which contained the batteries. The consignor for the cartridges is reported to be a company called Shenzhen AbuFan Technology.

In addition, forwarders China Freight and Flexport Asia were also said to have faced a ban, which is expected to be lifted this coming Monday, Sept. 16. The ban was limited to the Hong Kong branches of each company.

In a statement attributed to Flexport Asia, the company said it is "working closely with Lufthansa on their investigation and making good progress. In this brief window of time we can offer clients alternative options for their air shipments originating from (Hong Kong) so the impact has been little to none."

Image Sourced from Pixabay