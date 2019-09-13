Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2019 3:08pm
Before 10 a.m E.T on Friday, 95 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

  • Altria Group (NYSE: MO) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • High Performance (OTC: TBEV) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low
  • Of the companies setting new 52-week lows, Strikepoint Gold (OTC: STKXF) underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of Strikepoint Gold actually traded up 48.0% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Altria Group (NYSE: MO) stock set a new 52-week low of $42.39 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.59%.
  • Bank of America (OTC: BFALL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.89 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
  • Fairfax Financial Hldgs (OTC: FRFFF) shares hit a yearly low of $14.10 today morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
  • Capital One Financial (OTC: COFOL) shares fell to $24.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.09%.
  • ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 3.3%.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $26.15. Shares then traded down 2.76%.
  • Unicaja Banco (OTC: UNJCF) shares fell to $0.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.77%.
  • PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ: PDLI) stock hit $2.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.27% over the course of the day.
  • Giordano International (OTC: GRDZF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
  • Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.31 today morning. The stock traded down 4.47% over the session.
  • Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) stock moved up 2.28% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $63.30 to open trading.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.31% over the rest of the day.
  • China Gold Intl Resources (OTC: JINFF) stock moved down 1.92% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.02 to open trading.
  • Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.54% on the day.
  • COSCO SHIPPING Intl (OTC: CHDGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.28 today morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.0% on the day.
  • Oxford BioMedica (OTC: OXBDF) shares moved down 2.5% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.80 to begin trading.
  • VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.
  • Insys Therapeutics (OTC: INSYQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded down 8.14%.
  • Contango Oil & Gas (AMEX: MCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.11%.
  • OCI International Hldgs (OTC: DGTLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.17% over the rest of the day.
  • Ascot Resources (OTC: AOTVF) shares fell to $0.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.72%.
  • Shenguan Holdings Group (OTC: SHGXY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Friday. The stock was down 26.68% for the day.
  • Berentzen-Gruppe (OTC: BRTZF) stock hit $6.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.35% over the course of the day.
  • Frelii (OTC: FRLI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.01% on the day.
  • Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares were down 4.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.70.
  • Eos Petro (OTC: EOPT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Friday morning, later moving down 18.18% over the rest of the day.
  • Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: ZN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.25. Shares then traded down 6.91%.
  • China TechFaith Wireless (NASDAQ: CNTF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was down 13.82% for the day.
  • SDX Energy (OTC: SDXEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.24, and later moved up 0.04% over the session.
  • HQ Global Education (OTC: HQGE) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0022 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 19.35%.
  • Iridex (NASDAQ: IRIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
  • Commercial National (OTC: CEFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.37 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.59% on the day.
  • Superior Drilling (AMEX: SDPI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.77 today morning. The stock was up 5.13% on the session.
  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares moved up 4.1% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.20 to begin trading.
  • Panoro Minerals (OTC: POROF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday. The stock was down 7.87% for the day.
  • Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) stock moved down 10.38% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • Bitfarms (OTC: BFARF) shares fell to $0.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.2%.
  • Scandium Intl Mining (OTC: SCYYF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded down 8.33%.
  • Wealth Minerals (OTC: WMLLF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
  • Sama Resources (OTC: SAMMF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) stock moved down 4.57% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.19 to open trading.
  • mCig (OTC: MCIG) shares were down 14.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04.
  • Spring Pharmaceutical Gr (OTC: CYIG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.30. Shares then traded down 6.25%.
  • Ozop Surgical (OTC: OZSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.01, and later moved up 48.0% over the session.
  • Phivida Holdings (OTC: PHVAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.19, and later moved down 8.77% over the session.
  • root9B Holdings (OTC: RTNB) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.39 this morning. The stock was down 7.28% on the session.
  • Galaxy Next Generation (OTC: GAXY) stock hit $0.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.68% over the course of the day.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.78, and later moved down 1.26% over the session.
  • CTI Indus (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.01 today morning. The stock traded down 9.72% over the session.
  • Skyharbour Resources (OTC: SYHBF) stock moved up 5.75% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to open trading.
  • Star Navigation Systems (OTC: SNAVF) shares fell to $0.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 35.11%.
  • Nova Leap Health (OTC: NVLPF) stock hit $0.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.93% over the course of the day.
  • Global Hemp Group (OTC: GBHPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded up 30.72% over the session.
  • VerifyMe (OTC: VRME) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 30.11% over the session.
  • Greenfields Petroleum (OTC: GEEPF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 66.92%.
  • Nabis Holdings (OTC: NABIF) shares fell to $0.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.3%.
  • Galway Gold (OTC: GAYGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.07 today morning. The stock was down 5.48% on the session.
  • CellCube Energy Storage (OTC: CECBF) stock moved down 1.36% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.
  • MedMira (OTC: MMIRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0001 on Friday. The stock was down 95.0% for the day.
  • SouthFirst Bancshares (OTC: SZBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Friday. The stock was down 7.14% for the day.
  • Strikepoint Gold (OTC: STKXF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.89% for the day.
  • Victory Oilfield Tech (OTC: VYEY) stock moved down 68.75% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.25 to open trading.
  • Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
  • Community Savings Bancorp (OTC: CCSB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $12.52, and later moved down 3.85% over the session.
  • MAX Resource (OTC: MXROF) shares moved down 26.75% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading.
  • Big Blockchain (OTC: BBKCF) shares were down 17.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05.
  • Artemis Therapeutics (OTC: ATMS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Friday. The stock was down 13.71% for the day.
  • Fortress Global (OTC: FTPLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.
  • Arctic Star Exploration (OTC: ASDZF) shares moved down 42.72% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.
  • Global Cannabis (OTC: FUAPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.36% on the session.
  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RTTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.30, and later moved down 70.37% over the session.
  • Defense Metals (OTC: DFMTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.76% on the session.
  • Vidaroo (OTC: VIDA) shares were down 80.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0004.
  • DNI Metals (OTC: DMNKF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday. The stock was up 5.87% for the day.
  • Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Novus Robotics (OTC: NRBT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 38.24% on the session.
  • Aeon Global Health (OTC: AGHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.67% on the day.
  • GTA Financecorp (OTC: GTARF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0001 today morning. The stock was down 99.41% on the session.
  • Pro Travel Network (OTC: PTVL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 10.0%.
  • Bespoke Extracts (OTC: BSPK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 24.7% over the session.
  • QMC Quantum Minerals (OTC: QMCQF) shares moved down 5.79% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.
  • Imagination Park (OTC: IPNFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.99% on the session.
  • Indoor Harvest (OTC: INQD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded up 5.19%.
  • 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES) shares moved up 6.25% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0047 to begin trading.
  • Foothills Exploration (OTC: FTXP) shares fell to $0.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.39%.
  • FutureLand (OTC: FUTL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • DarkPulse (OTC: DPLS) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0001.
  • Presidential Realty (OTC: PDNLA) stock hit $0.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.5% over the course of the day.
  • 1PM Industries (OTC: OPMZ) stock moved down 99.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
  • Regen BioPharma (OTC: RGBPP) shares moved up 38.1% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0016 to begin trading.
  • Byzen Digital (OTC: BYZN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.09, and later moved down 22.37% over the session.
  • Intl Spirits & Wellness (OTC: ISWH) stock hit $0.0004 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • High Performance (OTC: TBEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

