Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m E.T on Friday, 95 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

Altria Group (NYSE: MO) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows: