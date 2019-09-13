Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 13, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2019 12:29pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) shares were down 4.3% to $2.03. The stock traded higher Thursday after Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $3 price target.
  2. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares were down 10.2% to $5.35.
  3. Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) shares were up 1.6% to $25.97. On Thursday, the company reported mixed Q2 earnings results. UBS and Credit Suisse raised their price targets on the stock.

  7. Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares were down 15% to $5.34. The stock has risen more than 170% over the last 30 days.
  8. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares were down 3.5% to $290.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company reaffirmed 2019 sales guidance below analysts estimates.
  9. Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares were down 6.1% to $1.70
  10. MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares were up 39.5% to $1.67 after the company reported better-than-expected first-half 2019 EPS results.
  11. T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares were up 1.7% to $3.06.
  12. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares were down 0.4% to $53.65.
  13. SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares were up 11.1% to 18.52. The company IPO’d on Thursday at $20.55 closed the session at $16.28.

