Today's Pickup: New Video Game Is About Making It As A Trucker

A forthcoming Dutch-made video game aims to capture the experience of building a career in trucking. Truck Driver, set for release on Playstation 4 and Xbox One on Sept. 19, emphasizes the stories and people over the simulation of hauling freight.

The official game trailer.

The game thrusts players in the role of a new driver who has just inherited a truck from their father. From here, players build their careers and relationships as they take on increasingly valuable hauls.

The developer, Triangle Studios, also consulted with truckers to help shape the game.

"I think in the end, experienced truck drivers or new players will have a good time," Dutch trucker Hans Hooijen said in a video released by the publisher Soedesco.

Did you know?

Auto exports in Mexico dropped 12.7% during August versus a year earlier.

Quotable:

"The idea that there won't be any money on the table if freight rates double is absurd."

– Lasse Kristoffersen, CEO of Norwegian shipping company Torvald Klaveness on the prospect of carbon-neutral shipping increasing rates.

In other news:

Possible takeover bid forthcoming for Eddie Stobart Logistics

The third-largest shareholder of the UK's Eddie Stobart Logistics reportedly has an interest in making a takeover bid. (Warrington Worldwide)

DOT awards Michigan $7.5 million for self-driving cars

The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $7.5 million to the Michigan Mobility Collaborative, which includes the University of Michigan, the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan. (Transport Topics)

Telair to launch cargo-loading system for Airbus A320

Lufthansa set to be the launch customer for Telair's loading system, which allows the lower deck of A320s to be converted for cargo use. (Air Cargo News)

Court: Sikh drivers must wear helmets at Montreal port site

An appellate court in Canada ruled that Sikh drivers must wear safety helmets while working at a Port of Montreal site. (Montreal Gazette)

Clerk gets five years for embezzling $800,000 from trucking company

The former accounts payable clerk at an India trucking company received a five-year prison sentence for embezzlement. (CDL Life)

Final thoughts:

Trucking has a long history as the subject for console and computer games. The Crosscountry series, first released in 1985, became a staple in school computer labs. It simulated long-haul routes and challenged players with variables such as fuel, route efficiency and the need to sleep.

The forthcoming Truck Driver console game takes a more story-driven approach. And even if it isn't a simulation, the game may offer an entry point for a new generation of drivers.

