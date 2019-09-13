Market Overview

SpringWorks Opens Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2019 11:25am   Comments
Springworks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) made its public debut Friday morning, opening at $24.50 after being priced between $16 and $18 per share.

The company's shares have been listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SWTX."

Springworks Therapeutics IPO: What You Need To Know

Springworks, founded in August 2017, is a clinical-stage biopharma company applying a precision medicine approach to develop medicines for rare diseases and cancer. It has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates.

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Wedbush PacGrow are the underwriters for the offering.

