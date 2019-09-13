SpringWorks Opens Above IPO Price

Springworks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) made its public debut Friday morning, opening at $24.50 after being priced between $16 and $18 per share.

The company's shares have been listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SWTX."

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Springworks Therapeutics IPO: What You Need To Know

Springworks, founded in August 2017, is a clinical-stage biopharma company applying a precision medicine approach to develop medicines for rare diseases and cancer. It has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates.

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Wedbush PacGrow are the underwriters for the offering.