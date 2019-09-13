Cloudflare IPO Opens Above IPO Price

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) made its public debut Friday morning, opening at $18 after being priced at $15 per share.

The company's shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NET."

Cloudflare, founded in 2009, is a cybersecurity and internet services company, which has a global cloud platform that delivers broad range of network services such as VPN, internal and external firewalls, web security, content delivery networks, domain name systems, advanced threat prevention, and wide area network technology.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are the lead managers for the offering, while Jefferies, Wells Fargo Securities and RBC Capital Markets will act as co-managers.