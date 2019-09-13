Qantas To Manage Jetstar Freight

Singapore-based Jetstar Asia has entered into an agreement with Qantas Freight to manage the low-cost carrier's freight capacity beginning Nov. 20.

Qantas has agreed to manage Jetstar Asia's cargo capacity across 23 stations in 13 markets. Jetstar operates 18 A320 aircraft, carrying belly-hold cargo. The Australian-flag carrier holds a 49% stake in Jetstar Asia.

Qantas Freight in late August and early September took delivery of two B747-8 freighters that will be operated by Atlas Air. Terms of the agreement call for Atlas Air to operate the two freighter aircraft for Qantas on trans-Pacific routes linking Australia and Asia with the U.S., a service that began in late July.

The two freighters will operate between Australia, China and the U.S., with additional routes being considered. The aircraft replace two B747-400 freighters previously operated by Atlas for Qantas. The replacement aircraft offer about 20% additional cargo capacity and space for seven extra cargo pallets compared to the B747400 freighter.

Qantas noted in a press release that the replacement aircraft have a better environmental footprint, producing less carbon emissions as well as offering greater efficiency.

The arrival of the new aircraft follows Qantas Freight's announcement of a new seven-year agreement with Australia Post to enhance the postal service's domestic network.

The new agreement, worth more than $1 billion, also paves the way for up to three A321 passenger-to-freighter aircraft to join the fleet beginning in October 2020.

