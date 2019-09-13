Market Overview

PG&E Trades Higher After Reaching $11B Wildfire Settlement
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2019 9:03am
PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares are trading higher after the company reported it agreed to a settlement to resolve all claims on the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2018 campfire for $11 billion.

Investigators linked PG&E’s equipment to wildfires that killed dozens of people in recent years.

PG&E says the settlement is subject to definitive documentation and approval of the Bankruptcy Court overseeing PG&E's Chapter 11 case.

"Today's settlement is another step in doing what's right for the communities, businesses, and individuals affected by the devastating wildfires," said Bill Johnson, CEO of PG&E. "As we work to resolve the remaining claims of those who've suffered, we are also focused on safely and reliably delivering energy to our customers, improving our systems and infrastructure, and continuing to support California's clean energy goals. We are committed to becoming the utility our customers deserve.”

PG&E shares were trading up 8.9% at $11 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $49.42 and a 52-week low of $5.07.

PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate's Wildfire Measure

Why Bankrupt PG&E Isn't Trading At $0

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

