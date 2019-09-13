7 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock moved upwards by 7.6% to $3.31 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock increased by 1.7% to $1.81. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 1.5% to $7.60. The market cap seems to be at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock surged 1.3% to $22.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares increased by 1.2% to $5.71. The market cap seems to be at $16.9 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.90.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock surged 1.1% to $19.40. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) shares declined 1.9% to $2.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.90.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.