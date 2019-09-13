Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2019 8:52am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock moved upwards by 7.6% to $3.31 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock increased by 1.7% to $1.81. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 1.5% to $7.60. The market cap seems to be at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock surged 1.3% to $22.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
  • Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares increased by 1.2% to $5.71. The market cap seems to be at $16.9 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.90.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock surged 1.1% to $19.40. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) shares declined 1.9% to $2.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.90.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHK + EQNR)

8 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
7 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

ClassNK Boosts Marine Cybersecurity Capabilities

Zero-Carbon Shipping Will Double Freight Rates