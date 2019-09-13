Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

24 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2019 8:44am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares moved upwards by 59.6% to $2.92 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.3 million.
  • Digirad, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares rose 15.5% to $5.60. The market cap seems to be at $40.1 million.
  • Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares rose 12.7% to $3.37. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) stock moved upwards by 11.6% to $6.84. The market cap stands at $46.1 million.
  • Akari Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares moved upwards by 10.2% to $2.15.
  • Geron, Inc. (NASDAQ: GERN) shares moved upwards by 4.4% to $1.65. The market cap stands at $391.6 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $10.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on June 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $17.33.
  • Celyad, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares increased by 3.9% to $10.39. The market cap seems to be at $422.7 million.
  • vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares surged 3.8% to $1.66.
  • Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares rose 3.3% to $4.09. The market cap stands at $644.6 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Lannett, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $14.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.3 million. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on August 29, is at Hold, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares rose 2.0% to $0.08. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares decreased by 73.6% to $0.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) stock fell 8.4% to $5.75. The market cap seems to be at $255.5 million.
  • Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares plummeted 7.6% to $0.61. The market cap seems to be at $22.8 million.
  • SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock fell 7.1% to $1.97. The market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares plummeted 4.6% to $8.48. The market cap seems to be at $615.7 million.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) stock plummeted 3.2% to $0.89. The market cap seems to be at $571.7 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.75.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock decreased by 2.9% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on September 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock decreased by 2.8% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares decreased by 2.5% to $0.62. The market cap seems to be at $24.6 million. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on September 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: RDY) shares plummeted 2.4% to $38.32. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on September 04, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock decreased by 2.3% to $1.69.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARDX + AKTX)

24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: All Eyes On Aimmune, Ritter Stumbles In Late-Stage Study, Catalyst Shelves Offering Plans
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ardelyx Awaits Ruling On Constipation Drug, Double Dose Of Good News For Roche, Tocagen Flunks Brain Cancer Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Werner Sees A Decent Peak Season, Capacity Shakeout Coming

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session