24 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares moved upwards by 59.6% to $2.92 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.3 million.
- Digirad, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares rose 15.5% to $5.60. The market cap seems to be at $40.1 million.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares rose 12.7% to $3.37. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) stock moved upwards by 11.6% to $6.84. The market cap stands at $46.1 million.
- Akari Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares moved upwards by 10.2% to $2.15.
- Geron, Inc. (NASDAQ: GERN) shares moved upwards by 4.4% to $1.65. The market cap stands at $391.6 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $10.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on June 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $17.33.
- Celyad, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares increased by 3.9% to $10.39. The market cap seems to be at $422.7 million.
- vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares surged 3.8% to $1.66.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares rose 3.3% to $4.09. The market cap stands at $644.6 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Lannett, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $14.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.3 million. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on August 29, is at Hold, with a price target of $10.00.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares rose 2.0% to $0.08. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares decreased by 73.6% to $0.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) stock fell 8.4% to $5.75. The market cap seems to be at $255.5 million.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares plummeted 7.6% to $0.61. The market cap seems to be at $22.8 million.
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock fell 7.1% to $1.97. The market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares plummeted 4.6% to $8.48. The market cap seems to be at $615.7 million.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) stock plummeted 3.2% to $0.89. The market cap seems to be at $571.7 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.75.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock decreased by 2.9% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on September 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock decreased by 2.8% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares decreased by 2.5% to $0.62. The market cap seems to be at $24.6 million. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on September 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: RDY) shares plummeted 2.4% to $38.32. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on September 04, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock decreased by 2.3% to $1.69.
