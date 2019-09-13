Market Overview

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2019 8:37am   Comments
Gainers

  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock rose 4.3% to $9.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Southwest Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: LUV) stock rose 1.2% to $55.67. The market cap seems to be at $29.6 billion. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on September 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $57.00.

 

Losers

  • YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) stock decreased by 5.3% to $4.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $445.6 million.
  • TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock plummeted 1.6% to $3.75.

