4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock rose 4.3% to $9.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- Southwest Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: LUV) stock rose 1.2% to $55.67. The market cap seems to be at $29.6 billion. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on September 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $57.00.
Losers
