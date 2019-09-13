24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) rose 73.3% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after reporting half-year results. Mer Telemanagement reported H1'19 EPS of $(0.04) on sales of $2.6 million.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares rose 60.1% to $2.93 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Castle Creek Pharmaceutical for an all-cash consideration of $3 per share.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 12.2% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after falling 7.26% on Thursday.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 11.8% to $2.18 in pre-market trading.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares rose 11.4% to $6.83 in pre-market trading after the news emerged that the company will not proceed with the previously announced public offering.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 7.5% to $3.31 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.00% on Thursday.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc (NYSE: IIPR) rose 6% to $93.69 in pre-market trading after the company declared a third quarter 2019 dividend of $0.78 per share of common stock.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) rose 5.8% to $7.43 in pre-market trading after dropping 11.03% on Thursday.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 5.3% to $2.60 in pre-market trading.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) rose 5% to $20.00 in pre-market trading after falling 3.00% on Thursday.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 4.6% to $7.70 in pre-market trading.
- MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) rose 4.4% to $2.62 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has regained compliance with NASDAQ's bid price listing requirements.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) rose 4.3% to $25.74 in pre-market trading.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) rose 4.2% to $10.42 in pre-market trading after declining 18.77% on Thursday.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) rose 4% to $2.65 in pre-market trading.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 3.3% to $9.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported the purchase of 10 Suezmax Tankers, 2 separate options to buy 2 plus 2 added tankers from Trafigura Maritime. BTIG upgraded Frontline from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares fell 75% to $0.27 in pre-market trading after the company's Phase 3 trial of RP-G28 for lactose intolerance failed to demonstrate statistical significance in its pre-specified endpoint.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares fell 18.8% to $5.10 in pre-market trading. Ardelyx announced the FDA has approved its tenapanor, brand name Ibsrela, a 50mg twice-daily oral pill for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults. The drug acts locally in the gastrointestinal tract by inhibiting the sodium-hydrogen exchanger, leading to increased bowel movements and decreased abdominal pain.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) fell 7.5% to $0.92 in pre-market trading. Contango Oil & Gas priced 44.7 million share offering for gross proceeds of $42.5 million.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 5.1% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.63% on Thursday.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares fell 4.5% to $25.53 in pre-market trading.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares fell 4.2% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after the company showed the registration for ~17.86 million ADS offering via selling shareholders.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares fell 4% to $2.89 in pre-market trading after rising 15.33% on Thursday.
- Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) fell 2.5% to $36.00 in pre-market trading.
