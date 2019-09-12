Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 1:41pm   Comments
Thursday's morning session saw 61 companies set new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Iliad (OTC: ILIAF).
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Connacher Oil and Gas (OTC: CLLZF).
  • Sama Resources (OTC: SAMMF) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 96.92% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Iliad (OTC: ILIAF) shares set a new yearly low of $88.94 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Genting (OTC: GEBHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.79, and later moved down 6.12% over the session.
  • ZhongAn Online P&C (OTC: ZZHGF) stock hit $2.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 34.67% over the course of the day.
  • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) shares fell to $40.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.32%.
  • SOHO China (OTC: SOHOF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.30 today morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
  • Schweiter Technologies (OTC: SCWTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $978.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.2% over the rest of the day.
  • Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 4.15% over the session.
  • Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares were down 5.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.59.
  • Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $65.54. Shares then traded down 9.75%.
  • FTD Companies (OTC: FTDCQ) stock hit $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.81% over the course of the day.
  • FSD Pharma (OTC: FSDDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07 today morning. The stock traded down 12.13% over the session.
  • Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.89% for the day.
  • Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) stock moved up 2.11% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.01 to open trading.
  • Celyad (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 19.98% over the rest of the day.
  • Sanford (OTC: SARDF) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.19%.
  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.31% on the day.
  • Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX: AE) stock hit $29.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.29% over the course of the day.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.65 today morning. The stock traded down 7.91% over the session.
  • Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares were down 79.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.75.
  • Oxford BioMedica (OTC: OXBDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.52% for the day.
  • Helix TCS (OTC: HLIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.52 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.85% on the session.
  • Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBFS) shares moved down 10.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.80 to begin trading.
  • Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.49, and later moved down 2.58% over the session.
  • Frelii (OTC: FRLI) shares fell to $0.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Columbus Gold (OTC: CGTFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.17% on the day.
  • Wayland Gr (OTC: MRRCF) stock hit $0.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 8.33% over the course of the day.
  • Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) shares moved down 13.33% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
  • One Horizon Group (OTC: OHGI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 82.42% for the day.
  • Sama Resources (OTC: SAMMF) shares fell to $0.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.03%.
  • Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.96%.
  • Heliospectra (OTC: HLSPY) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Between Dandelions (OTC: HOPS) stock hit $0.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.12% over the course of the day.
  • Spring Pharmaceutical Gr (OTC: CYIG) shares hit a yearly low of $0.32 today morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
  • Vapen MJ Ventures (OTC: VAPNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Canada House Wellness (OTC: SARSF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.05. Shares then traded down 19.83%.
  • Mojave Jane Brands (OTC: HHPHF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.12 today morning. The stock was down 4.33% on the session.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares set a new yearly low of $0.81 this morning. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.
  • CTI Indus (NASDAQ: CTIB) stock moved down 0.46% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.09 to open trading.
  • Nanoviricides (AMEX: NNVC) shares fell to $0.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.25%.
  • Telkonet (OTC: TKOI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 14.29% for the day.
  • Global Hemp Group (OTC: GBHPF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.25% for the day.
  • Leap Technology (OTC: LPTC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
  • Stans Energy (OTC: HREEF) stock moved up 26.67% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • Midland Capital Holdings (OTC: MCPH) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.76 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.2%.
  • Juggernaut Exploration (OTC: JUGRF) shares moved down 32.69% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading.
  • Frankly (OTC: FRNKF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.81, and later moved down 12.85% over the session.
  • TheDirectory.com (OTC: SEEK) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Novus Robotics (OTC: NRBT) shares were down 0.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
  • Arcwest Exploration (OTC: SJRNF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 24.22% on the session.
  • JB&ZJMY Holding Co (OTC: JBZY) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was up 96.92% on the session.
  • Winmill (OTC: WNMLA) stock hit $1.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 60.0% over the course of the day.
  • Andrea Electronics (OTC: ANDR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was up 22.66% on the session.
  • UV Flu Technologies (OTC: UVFT) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.002 to open trading.
  • Adhera Therapeutics (OTC: ATRX) stock moved down 5.18% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading.
  • Vet Online Supply (OTC: VTNL) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Visium Technologies (OTC: VISM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 18.57% for the day.
  • Consorteum Holdings (OTC: CSRH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.0004, and later moved down 42.86% over the session.
  • Sirrus (OTC: SRUP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • High Performance (OTC: TBEV) shares fell to $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.
  • Connacher Oil and Gas (OTC: CLLZF) shares moved down 90.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00001 to begin trading.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

