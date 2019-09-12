50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) climbed 68.7% to $2.53 after Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $3 price target.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) shares jumped 43.8% to $56.07. 10x Genomics priced IPO of 10 million shares at $39 per share.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) gained 28% to $6.08.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) surged 23.9% to $5.70. 111 reported the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Dong-E-E-Jiao Co., Ltd. for direct sourcing.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) jumped 15.3% to $3.01.
- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) shares surged 12.5% to $21.35.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) gained 12.2% to $2.85.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) climbed 12% to $9.74.
- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) rose 10.9% to $32.24 after ValueAct disclosed a 5.2% stake in the company.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 10.8% to $1.6301 after the owner, Ronald Perleman, bought 606,062 shares for an average price of $1.65.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) gained 10.7% to $2.90 after the company reported results for the first six month of fiscal year 2019.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) rose 10.6% to $3.6393.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) climbed 10.3% to $2.67.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares rose 9.1% to $6.33.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) climbed 8.5% to $8.90.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) gained 8.1% to $0.3190 after the company announced that it has developed 3D printed capacitors for printed circuit boards.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 7.5% to $24.46 after rising 6.75% on Wednesday.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 7.3% to $3.22.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 7.1% to $17.05 after the company reported positive results on its Phase 1 CMV Vaccine study and is moving forward to its mRNA-1647 dose confirmation Phase 2.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) rose 5.5% to $2.12 after gaining 5.79% on Wednesday.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares rose 5.3% to $1.9582 after the company reported the data from the CBD h-Patch study showed rapid and robust absorption and distribution of 40mg CBD delivered over 24 hours with the h-Patch technology.
Losers
- Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares dipped 76.3% to $0.9910 following an adverse clinical trial readout. Tocagen, a thinly traded nano-cap biotech, said Thursday morning a Phase 3 TOCA 5 study evaluating Toca 511 and Toca FC in patients with recurrent, high-grade glioma undergoing resection missed the primary endpoint of overall survival compared to the standard of care.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) dropped 32.7% to $8.08 after the company reported data from the first cohort of OPTIC phase 1 trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy to treat wet AMD.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares fell 25.6% to $5.34 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. The company also suspended its quarterly dividend.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares fell 22.1% to $10.00 on continued momentum after the company announced a 2 million share global offering.
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) dropped 21.5% to $14.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 19.7% to $13.32 after surging 59.42% on Wednesday.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) dropped 18.8% to $7.86.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) declined 17.6% to $6.51.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) dipped 16.4% to $26.40 after the company reported pricing of offering of convertible senior notes.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) fell 16.4% to $11.28.
- SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC. (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped 15.9% to $19.35 after the company priced its IPO at $23 per share.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) fell 15.5% to $6.28 after the company reported an 8 million share common stock offering.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) fell 15.1% to $31.00. DXC Technology named Mike Salvino as President and CEO succeeding Mike Lawrie.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) dropped 15% to $9.36 after reporting Q2 results.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) fell 13.2% to $3.62 after the company reported an offering of common stock and announced plans to buy Nordic Wellness Co. Func Food Group Oyj.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares declined 13.3% to $3.7550.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) shares dropped 13% to $11.38 after the company delayed its review of strategic alternatives. The company had previously disclosed its expectation that this process would be concluded by mid-September.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares declined 11.8% to $2.17.
- FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) dropped 11.8% to $3.08.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 11.2% to $21.95 after climbing 6.19% on Wednesday.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 10.6% to $3.13 after surging 6.06% on Wednesday.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) dropped 10.5% to $3.1850.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) dropped 10.4% to $7.36.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) fell 9.5% to $3.4296.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) dropped 9.5% to $5.07.
- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) tumbled 9.2% to $0.07 after the company announced it would voluntary file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 8.8% to $5.92 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) fell 7% to $73.98 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued weak third-quarter guidance.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) fell 4.3% to $17.60 after the company priced 8.6 million share public offering of common stock at $17.50 per share.
