Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 1:39pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) climbed 68.7% to $2.53 after Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $3 price target.
  • 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) shares jumped 43.8% to $56.07. 10x Genomics priced IPO of 10 million shares at $39 per share.
  • Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) gained 28% to $6.08.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) surged 23.9% to $5.70. 111 reported the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Dong-E-E-Jiao Co., Ltd. for direct sourcing.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) jumped 15.3% to $3.01.
  • Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) shares surged 12.5% to $21.35.
  • Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) gained 12.2% to $2.85.
  • Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) climbed 12% to $9.74.
  • LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) rose 10.9% to $32.24 after ValueAct disclosed a 5.2% stake in the company.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 10.8% to $1.6301 after the owner, Ronald Perleman, bought 606,062 shares for an average price of $1.65.
  • MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) gained 10.7% to $2.90 after the company reported results for the first six month of fiscal year 2019.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) rose 10.6% to $3.6393.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) climbed 10.3% to $2.67.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares rose 9.1% to $6.33.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) climbed 8.5% to $8.90.
  • Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) gained 8.1% to $0.3190 after the company announced that it has developed 3D printed capacitors for printed circuit boards.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 7.5% to $24.46 after rising 6.75% on Wednesday.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 7.3% to $3.22.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 7.1% to $17.05 after the company reported positive results on its Phase 1 CMV Vaccine study and is moving forward to its mRNA-1647 dose confirmation Phase 2.
  • TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) rose 5.5% to $2.12 after gaining 5.79% on Wednesday.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares rose 5.3% to $1.9582 after the company reported the data from the CBD h-Patch study showed rapid and robust absorption and distribution of 40mg CBD delivered over 24 hours with the h-Patch technology.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares dipped 76.3% to $0.9910 following an adverse clinical trial readout. Tocagen, a thinly traded nano-cap biotech, said Thursday morning a Phase 3 TOCA 5 study evaluating Toca 511 and Toca FC in patients with recurrent, high-grade glioma undergoing resection missed the primary endpoint of overall survival compared to the standard of care.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) dropped 32.7% to $8.08 after the company reported data from the first cohort of OPTIC phase 1 trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy to treat wet AMD.
  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares fell 25.6% to $5.34 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. The company also suspended its quarterly dividend.
  • Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares fell 22.1% to $10.00 on continued momentum after the company announced a 2 million share global offering.
  • MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) dropped 21.5% to $14.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 19.7% to $13.32 after surging 59.42% on Wednesday.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) dropped 18.8% to $7.86.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) declined 17.6% to $6.51.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) dipped 16.4% to $26.40 after the company reported pricing of offering of convertible senior notes.
  • American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) fell 16.4% to $11.28.
  • SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC. (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped 15.9% to $19.35 after the company priced its IPO at $23 per share.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) fell 15.5% to $6.28 after the company reported an 8 million share common stock offering.
  • DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) fell 15.1% to $31.00. DXC Technology named Mike Salvino as President and CEO succeeding Mike Lawrie.
  • Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) dropped 15% to $9.36 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) fell 13.2% to $3.62 after the company reported an offering of common stock and announced plans to buy Nordic Wellness Co. Func Food Group Oyj.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares declined 13.3% to $3.7550.
  • Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) shares dropped 13% to $11.38 after the company delayed its review of strategic alternatives. The company had previously disclosed its expectation that this process would be concluded by mid-September.
  • Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares declined 11.8% to $2.17.
  • FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) dropped 11.8% to $3.08.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 11.2% to $21.95 after climbing 6.19% on Wednesday.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 10.6% to $3.13 after surging 6.06% on Wednesday.
  • Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) dropped 10.5% to $3.1850.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) dropped 10.4% to $7.36.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) fell 9.5% to $3.4296.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) dropped 9.5% to $5.07.
  • Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) tumbled 9.2% to $0.07 after the company announced it would voluntary file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 8.8% to $5.92 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) fell 7% to $73.98 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued weak third-quarter guidance.
  • Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) fell 4.3% to $17.60 after the company priced 8.6 million share public offering of common stock at $17.50 per share.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + ADVM)

Mid-Day Market Update: Tocagen Falls On Failed Late-Stage Brain Cancer Study; Sintx Technologies Shares Jump
Aurora Investors Aren't Feeling The Buzz After Q4 Print: 2 Analyst Takes
Adverum Shares Sink After Phase 1 Readout From Wet AMD Gene Therapy Trial
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Kroger Posts Mixed Q2 Results
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Why THCV, One Of The Many Compounds In Cannabis, Might Be The Next Big Thing In Weed