Amazon To Open Dallas Regional Air Hub Next Month

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said Thursday its Amazon Air airline unit will open its previously announced regional air hub at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport next month.

The project, which was announced last December, represents the first airport that Amazon is building from scratch. It will support Amazon Air's larger scale regional needs as well as multiple daily flights and package sortation capability. The company disclosed no additional details about the size of the facility or the specific scale of its operations.

Amazon said that 300 full-time jobs will be created once operations reach full capacity. The company, which has approximately 30,000 job openings nationwide, will hold a career day Sept. 17 in Dallas.

The project is part of the "Alliance Global Logistics Hub," a 26,000-acre facility that includes an intermodal complex operated by privately held western railroad BNSF Railway, rail lines run by BNSF as well as its western rival Union Pacific Corp., (NYSE: UNP) and an interstate highway, I-35W.

Amazon Air today operates more than 45 aircraft at more than 20 U.S. air gateways. Its primary air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will open in 2021.

