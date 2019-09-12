Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Strikes Back In Grocery Battle With Unlimited Shipping Initiative

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 10:40am   Comments
Share:
Walmart Strikes Back In Grocery Battle With Unlimited Shipping Initiative

Retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) announced a new initiative Thursday in which it will offer unlimited grocery deliveries to customers for $98 a year.

What Happened

Walmart has been testing a grocery delivery business in four markets this year, and the program's success prompted the retailer to expanded its initiative immediately to 200 metro areas, the company said in a press release.

The business, Delivery Unlimited, will cost consumers either $98 a year or $12.95 a month for unlimited grocery orders including fresh produce, meat, seafood, bakery items and pantry staples.

Non-members have an option of paying for each delivery order.

Why It's Important

Walmart's latest grocery initiative follows closely on the heels of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)'s initiatives to take grocery market share, including expanding its private label to include thousands of items.

Walmart's announcement Thursday could be seen as a counter to the growing competitive environment brought by non-traditional grocery stores.

The combination of the company's size and scale will make Walmart "the easiest place to shop," Tom Ward, Bentonville's senior vice president of digital operations, said in a statement. 

What's Next

Walmart said it plans to expand its grocery delivery membership business to 1,400 stores in the coming months and 1,600 stores by the end of the year.

The stock was up 0.25% at $116.31 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Target Bites At Walmart's Grocery Share With New Private Label Brand

Option Trader Makes Massive $1.4M Bet On Walmart

Posted-In: Grocery retailNews Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TGT + WMT)

'I Taught Myself': Futures Trader, Investor Anne-Marie Baiynd On Trading Smarter
Investor Movement Index Summary: August 2019
Target's New Loyalty Program Called 'Circle' Coming Soon
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Tech, Financial Shares Rally Thursday Amid Trade-Talk Optimism, Rising Treasury Yields
Contrarian Peak Season Call From Universal Logistics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Trump Tariff Delay

ATA Considers Raising Diesel Tax For Truck-Only Lanes