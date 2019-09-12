Market Overview

13 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 8:10am
Gainers

  • Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock rose 15.2% to $0.34 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares surged 3.2% to $25.50. The market cap stands at $418.1 million. The most recent rating by Northland, on August 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares increased by 2.8% to $2.57.
  • Yelp, Inc. (NYSE: YELP) stock rose 2.8% to $35.55.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock rose 2.5% to $19.80. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on September 12, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $56.25. The market cap seems to be at $24.9 billion. The most recent rating by Nomura, on September 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $64.00.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares rose 2.3% to $3.08. The market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) stock rose 2.3% to $30.31. The most recent rating by Argus, on August 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $9.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on September 05, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares increased by 2.1% to $5.40. The market cap seems to be at $235.1 million. According to the most recent rating by Northland, on September 06, the current rating is at Market Perform.

 

Losers

  • DXC Technology, Inc. (NYSE: DXC) shares declined 6.0% to $34.30 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $6.1 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $37.00.
  • Universal Display, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLED) stock plummeted 5.1% to $183.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Susquehanna, on September 12, the current rating is at Negative.
  • Oracle, Inc. (NYSE: ORCL) shares fell 1.4% to $55.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.1 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 12, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $60.00.

