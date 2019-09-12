Turbo-Prop Cargo Plane Crashes In Toledo, Ohio

A Convair CV-440 cargo plane crashed outside Toledo Express Airport in Ohio Wednesday (Sept. 11) morning, killing the two people on board, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating the accident. The plane slammed into several parked trucks and was engulfed in flames. According to WTVG 13 in Toledo, the plane took off from Millington, TN.

The 60-year-old twin-engine cargo plane was owned by Barker Aeromotive, Inc., of Laredo, Texas, and was loaded with automotive parts, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

